Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Insider Joycelyn Morton Purchases 59,757 Shares

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) insider Joycelyn Morton purchased 59,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$124,055.53 ($88,611.09).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.12.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.02%.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

