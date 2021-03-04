Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Reaches $76,575.71

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $76,575.71 and $23.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,024.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.12 or 0.03175695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00373759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.85 or 0.01040821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00444633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00376877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00249393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022621 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

