Ark Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $164.03 million and $16.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,734,314 coins and its circulating supply is 127,613,417 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

