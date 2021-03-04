Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99. Arkema has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.