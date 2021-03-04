Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Down 9%

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.14. 1,095,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 550,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 88,275 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

