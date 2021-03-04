Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Down 9%

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $5.14. 1,095,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 550,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.86.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
