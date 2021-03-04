Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $63,532.02

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $63,532.02 and $367.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.04 or 0.03131222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00363818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.61 or 0.01024528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.22 or 0.00432637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00376195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00248138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,484,835 coins and its circulating supply is 8,440,291 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.