Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AJG opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,286. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

