Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $50,797.76 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AJG traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $120.56. 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,710. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,058,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,946,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.