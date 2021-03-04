Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to $11.85

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $11.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 5,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.