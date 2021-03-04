Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

AX.UN traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.15. 642,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,384. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,525.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$13.58.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

