Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,384. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5,525.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

