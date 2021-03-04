Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$11.85

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.42.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.15. 642,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.53. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$5.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5,525.00.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

