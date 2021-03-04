Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,584,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 496,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 230,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 982,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,476. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

