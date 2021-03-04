Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,646 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

