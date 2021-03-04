Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $35.46 Million in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,460,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Denali Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $3,254,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock worth $174,171,288. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

