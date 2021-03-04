Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.82% of Arvinas worth $239,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

