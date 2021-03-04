Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $71.08. 565,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 520,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $7,083,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

