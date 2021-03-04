Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 64.0% in February

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

