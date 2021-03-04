Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AHKSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

