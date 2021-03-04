Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AHKSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
