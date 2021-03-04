Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.