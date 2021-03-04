Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Down 6.2%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $140.45 and last traded at $143.45. Approximately 577,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 193,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.90.

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $1,804,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.