Asch Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Asch has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Asch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $8,283.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch Coin Profile

Asch launched on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

