ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the January 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 29.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,771 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 79.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 468,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

