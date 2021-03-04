Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman Sells 3,038 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,554.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 28,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

