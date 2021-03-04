Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.00. 4,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

