ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

