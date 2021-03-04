ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.1 days.
OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.