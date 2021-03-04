ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 6.1%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $502.09 and last traded at $510.50. 1,695,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 906,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

