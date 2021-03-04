ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $79.53 on Thursday. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

