Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.64. 551,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 854,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $694.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.
About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
