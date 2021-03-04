Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading Down 5.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,935,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,419,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.61.
About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
