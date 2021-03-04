Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading Down 5.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,935,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,419,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

