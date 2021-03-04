AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 34.3% in February

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 28th total of 470,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $507,680.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,635 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AMK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 51,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

