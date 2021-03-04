Assetmark Inc. Acquires 30,739 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.25% of First American Financial worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 252.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First American Financial by 64.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.