Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 34,548.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

