Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NTES opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

