Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Linde by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 549,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 788,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,875,000 after acquiring an additional 292,475 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.