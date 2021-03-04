Assetmark Inc. Purchases 927 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,450,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $166,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $512.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.35 and its 200 day moving average is $533.04. The stock has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.