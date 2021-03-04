Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $158.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

