Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,724,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of Associated Banc worth $216,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,776. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

