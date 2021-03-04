Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico Sells 43,510 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

