Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

