At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 1,736,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,160,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

