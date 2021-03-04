Atheios One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Atheios has a total market cap of $54,274.38 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.03146202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00366040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.96 or 0.01027435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.35 or 0.00435960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00377920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00248801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,564,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,355,663 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.