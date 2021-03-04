Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $33,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

