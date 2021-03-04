Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Athenex has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

