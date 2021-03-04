Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.29. 735,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 483,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.