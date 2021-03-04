Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.