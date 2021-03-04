Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $380,076.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

