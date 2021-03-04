Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00014004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

