Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.