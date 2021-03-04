Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.80. 38,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 492,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

